D.he English football club Tottenham Hotspur has reacted to the persistent sporting problems and internal quarrels between team manager José Mourinho and the team and dismissed the head coach. The Spurs announced this Monday afternoon.

The Portuguese (58) had signed a contract until the summer of 2023 in November 2019 as the successor to Mauricio Pochettino. A succession plan should be presented “promptly”. Ryan Mason from the coaching staff should first prepare the team for the Premier League game on Wednesday (7:00 p.m. / Sky) against Southampton FC.

“José and his coaching staff were with us at one of the most challenging times for us as a club. José is a true professional and has shown himself to be unimpressed by the pandemic. I personally enjoyed working with him, “said club boss Daniel Levy:” I regret that it didn’t work out as we both had hoped. “

As seventh in the Premier League, the Spurs have six games before the end of the season five points behind Champions League fourth place. In the Europa League it was against Dinamo Zagreb (2: 0/0: 3 nV) in the round of 16 as well as in the FA Cup against FC Everton (4: 5 nV). In the League Cup, Tottenham will play the final against Manchester City on Sunday (5.30 p.m. / DAZN).