London, England.- The Tottenham announced this Monday the dismissal of Cristian Stellini as interim coach, barely a month after taking over the reins of the dressing room, after the 6-1 defeat against him newcastle on Sunday in the Premier League.

stelliniThe 48-year-old was a member of Antonio Conte’s coaching staff and took over management of the north London outfit when the Italian was sacked at the end of March.

Under his orders, however, the Tottenham suffered an “unacceptable” blow at St James’ Park this weekend, said club president Daniel Levy.

Cristian Stellini directing a Tottenham game in the Premier League/EFE

“It was devastating to see it,” lamented the manager in a statement in which he announced the departure of Stellini and indicated that the former player of the “Spurs” Ryan Mason, 31, has assumed command effective immediately.

“Ryan knows the club and the players well,” said the president, who met with some of the team’s players on Monday.

“The squad is determined to stick together and ensure the strongest possible end to the season,” Coys stressed.

He Tottenham remains fifth in the premier leaguewith 53 points, 22 behind the leader, Arsenal, and six of the Champions League places.