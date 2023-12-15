Saturday, December 16, 2023
Premier League | Tottenham defeated Nottingham and continues to fight for a place in the top four

December 15, 2023
Tottenham, who have been fumbling in the Premier League for some time, had one win, one draw and four losses in the previous six matches.

Football In the English Premier League, Tottenham defeated Nottingham 2-0 late on Friday.

He scored the opening goal Richarlison at the end of the first half, and Dejan Kulusevski shook the Final Readings after the break.

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma sent off for a dangerous tackle with 20 minutes left in the match. However, the visitors managed to hold on and take their second consecutive victory.

With their recent victory, Tottenham continues their struggle for a place in the top four. Tottenham, who are fifth in the league table, have the same number of points as fourth-placed Manchester City, but Manchester has played one match less than Tottenham.

