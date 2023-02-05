He tottenham hotspur achieved a crucial victory by beating Manchester City with a historic goal from Harry Kane. With this goal, Kane became the all-time top scorer of the spurs upon reaching the number of 267 points and helped maintain the lead Arsenal in the fight for the leadership of the Premier League.

Despite constant pressure from Cityhe Tottenham remained strong and achieved a victory that is vital in their fight to qualify for the Champions League and for him Arsenal to maintain his advantage in the fight for the title.

Despite the expulsion for double yellow of cutie romero in the last ten minutes, the Tottenham He resisted and took three crucial points.

The Spurs attacker shone EFE

We recommend you read

After this victory, the spurs they stay in the fifth place with 39 pointsMeanwhile he City continues in second place, five points behind the leader, the Arsenal.