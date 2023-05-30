The Premier League is, for many specialists, the best league in the entire football world. Thanks to its great economic power, all English soccer teams have a very important wallet to hire players, which allows the league to have more and more quality among those who participate in it. One of the high points is the striker position where many of them play in this fantastic tournament.
Year after year, the level rises and the show is getting better and better. The most expected of this sport are, clearly, the goals and during this 2022/23 Premier League season they were not lacking. Since a 38-day tournament has been played, the campaign that has just ended was the highest scoring of all time since 1084 goals were scored for an average of 2.85 goals per game. This is due to the level and quality of forwards that are playing in the league.
How many goals did Erling Haaland score this season in the Premier League?
Erling Haaland scored 36 goals in the 22/23 Premier League season and was the competition’s top scorer. In second place came Kane, with 30, and Ivan Toney completed the podium, with 20.
Here’s the top 10 scorers in the 2022/23 Premier League:
The Fulham forward has been vital throughout the season for the London club to be one of the great revelations of this campaign and remain in the first division. He missed games due to suspension after assaulting a referee.
The Norwegian was the leader of an Arsenal that surprised everyone and fought with Manchester United for the Premier League title. Despite not being a striker, he showed all his scoring ability with goals from outside the area.
His best scoring season that earned him a specific interest from Bayern Munich. He improved a lot with the arrival of Unai Emery where he established himself as the main striker of the villainous team.
A Brazilian was another great revelation for Gunner’s team and consolidated himself in Mikel Arteta’s starting team. Due to his great moment, he was called up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and is one of the great promises worldwide.
He lived one of his best moments in his career after the World Cup where he scored goals in almost every game until he suffered a muscle injury. He was the figure of Manchester United that qualified for the UEFA Champions League
Despite the arrival of Alexander Isak, Wilson was the offensive reference for the Howe team that qualified for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. He is one of the forwards of the English National Team.
Despite the fact that many commented that the Egyptian did not have a good season, the numbers show that he saw the rival goal quite regularly and was the most important piece of the Anfield Road attack.
The Brentford striker was one of the great absentees for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to his goalscoring relevance and was key to his team’s historic season. He ended the season suspended for sports betting and will be absent for much of 2023/24.
As usual, the Englishman from Tottenham had a fantastic season in terms of goals despite the fact that his team did not live up to initial expectations. During these times, he became the top scorer in Spurs history.
The Norwegian lived a dream season with Manchester City where, in addition to being the goalscorer of the year, he was chosen as the best player of the season and finished as champion. He aims to dominate English soccer for the next decade.
