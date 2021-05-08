D.he English football championship leaders Manchester City have to wait for the seventh championship title. Coach Pep Guardiola’s team lost 1: 2 (1: 0) in the Premier League on Saturday evening against Chelsea, coached by Thomas Tuchel, who had already eliminated City in the FA Cup semi-finals. City could be champions on Sunday (3:05 p.m. on Sky) if local rivals Manchester United then lose at Aston Villa.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



Hakim Ziyech (63rd minute) and Marcos Alonso (90th + 2) scored in the duel of this year’s Champions League finalists for the guests from London, who showed a strong performance, especially in the second half. Raheem Sterling (44th) had previously scored the opening goal for Man City. Shortly before the break, Sergio Agüero could and should have increased for the Guardiola-Elf, but he failed with a penalty shot in Panenka-style. The ball landed in the arms of Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Before Chelsea’s winning goal by Alonso, Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham had also hit the goal, but both were sometimes just offside. Both coaches had changed their starting XI in several positions compared to the games during the week in the premier class on Saturday. Guardiola initially renounced Ilkay Gündogan and Phil Foden. Tuchel left Kai Havertz on the bench for 90 minutes.

Three game days before the end of the season, leaders City had another 13 points ahead of runners-up Man United on Saturday evening. City’s local rivals have five more games to play. In view of the maximum possible 15 points, United only has theoretical chances of winning the title. On Tuesday, City reached the Champions League final for the first time in club history with a 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain. There it goes on May 29th against Tuchel’s FC Chelsea, who prevailed 2-0 against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Liverpool stay in fourth place

Late on Saturday evening, Liverpool FC scored three important points in the race to qualify for the Champions League, but must continue to tremble for a place in the premier class. Against FC Southampton, the team of coach Jürgen Klopp at home in Anfield deservedly won 2-0 (1-0). Sadio Mané took the lead in the 31st minute. The former Bayern professional Thiago (90.) made the decision with his goal shortly before the end.

With 57 points after 34 games, Liverpool improved to sixth place in the table for the time being. The distance between Klopp-Elf and the desired fourth place, which entitles them to participate in the Champions League, was six points on Saturday evening. The Reds, however, have played one game less than the current table fourth Leicester City. West Ham United is fifth with 58 points.

Atlético get 0-0 in Barcelona

Meanwhile, the Spanish leaders Atlético Madrid kept their pursuers from Catalonia at a distance in the battle for the league title with a 0-0 draw at FC Barcelona. After 35 of a total of 38 match days, coach Diego Simeone’s team is now two points ahead of the team of soccer superstar Lionel Messi and national goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen with 77 points – and thus still has a good chance of winning the first title since 2014.

However, defending champions Real Madrid have the chance to catch up with their city rivals on Sunday evening. For this, the team of international Toni Kroos needs a win against fourth-placed Sevilla FC, who with 70 points also have a chance of winning the second title in club history since 1946.

Since Real are now champions with four wins in the pending matches regardless of the other results, Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak was not entirely satisfied with the result. “We wanted to win here,” he said. The league is very even this season, “so it will be difficult for everyone to win all the remaining games”. Barcelona captain Gerard Piqué expressed himself similarly: “We are still alive.”

The guests from the capital were the much more dangerous team in the first half. Ter Stegen had to show all his skills twice in just three minutes when Marcos Llorente (33.) and Yannick Carrasco (36.) were shot. While Atlético missed other good chances, Barça only came dangerously in front of Oblak’s goal once with Messi (40th), but the Slovenian parried the Argentine’s shot for a corner.

After the break, the home side got better into the game. They had particularly good opportunities with a header from Piqué (62nd) and a free kick kicked by Messi (66th), which Oblak destroyed. In the 69th the goalkeeper had no chance with a header from Ronald Araújo, but the goal was denied because the Uruguayan was offside.

Messi in particular then tried again and again until the final whistle to score the goal to displace the opponent from the top. But the 33-year-old, who scored 32 times in 42 games against Atlético, came away empty-handed this time. Former Dortmund professional Ousmane Dembélé missed a very good chance in the 85th with a header. With the draw, the chances of the Catalans from coach Ronald Koeman to win the title have decreased significantly.