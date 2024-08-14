English football is always at the forefront and when it comes to rules, it does have the challenge of innovating in favour of transparency. And of course, the issue of VAR, controversial throughout the world, is a subject of study and evolution in the Premier League.

According to the criteria of

Now the powerful league will create a new information channel that explains every decision made in the VAR to the fans to end all the doubts that arise. The 2024-2025 Premier League season starts this weekend and everything is ready to implement this measure.

Luis Diaz Photo:EFE Share

This was announced by the English league on an auxiliary account of the social network X, Premier League Match Centre @PLMatchCentre through which decisions will be notified almost in real time.

“Welcome to the Premier League Match Centre X account. This page will provide live updates from Stockley Park – the location of the VAR HQ – including information direct from the VAR Hub. We will be broadcasting near-live updates on operational matters from all matches, including clarification on refereeing and VAR.“, the statement details.

Luis Diaz celebrates his goal with Liverpool Photo:EFE Share

“Clarifications regarding refereeing and VAR will be based on objective information from the VAR Hub and Premier League Match Centre. Where necessary, additional information on the Laws of the Game and the VAR process will be communicated by PGMOL experts.”he adds.

He concluded by saying: “This account is open for all fans to follow with the aim of increasing transparency around VAR and refereeing in the Premier League.”

SPORTS

More sports news