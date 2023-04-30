He norwegian striker of the Manchester CityErling Haaland has become one of the most sought after players in the Premier League. In accordance with The Athletic newspaperthe attacker has increased the rumors about his future by revealing that there is a hypothetical clause in his contract that establishes a starting price of 200 million euros from 2024.

He real Madrid has positioned itself as one of the clubs interested in Erling Haalandand according to AS Diarythe player is the priority target for the attack of the merengue team in 2024as soon as your exit clause.

the brazilian lawyer Rafaela Pimentaheir to Mino Raiola in the representation of Erling Haalandwas questioned about the clause in an interview with Tuttomercatobut chose not to give details: “A lady knows when to shut up.”

Rafaela Pimenta He also spoke about the player’s market value, which according to transfer markt It is €170 millionand mentioned that Erling Haaland will be the first player to count 1,000 million euros due to its profitability and its humility.