Premier League There is no end in sight for Manchester City’s long winning streak, Tottenham rolled 3-0

Manchester City’s pace in football in the English Premier League continued to be fierce as it knocked down Tottenham 3-0 at Saturday night’s summit. The victory for City was already the 16th in a row, including all the races, and its series lead to second in the league in Leicester is seven points.

City took Rodrigo to the lead in the opening period with a penalty kick, and in the second half Ilkay Gündogan hit twice. City have won ten in the league and twelve of their fourteen in their last game. Those other two games brought a draw. The team’s latest loss is at the end of November, when Tottenham won it.