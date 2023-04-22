Saturday, April 22, 2023
Premier League | The underdog Southampton surprised by playing a 3-3 draw against Arsenal

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2023
in World Europe
Premier League | The underdog Southampton surprised by playing a 3-3 draw against Arsenal

The league jumbo was in the lead for almost the entire match against the top club Arsenal, and yet another draw put Arsenal’s championship dream in jeopardy.

Football Southampton, who went to London for the away match as a clear underdog in the English Premier League, surprised by playing a tight 3-3 draw against the elite club Arsenal. Arsenal are top of the league with a five-point gap over Manchester City, while Southampton are the jumbos in the league.

Southampton took a 2-0 lead in the first 14 minutes. The scorer in the first minute was an Argentinian Carlos Alcarazwho also passed the Englishman in the 14th minute by Theo Walcott goal.

Arsenal’s Brazilian player Gabriel Martinelli narrowed the gap to a goal in the 20th minute, but Southampton’s Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car increased it again 3–1 in the second half in the 66th minute.

Arsenal’s however, managed to save his face from a humiliating defeat to Southampton for the final minutes when the Norwegian Martin Odegaard and English Bukayo Saka scored the goals in the last minutes of the match.

However, the last-minute crunch was a thin consolation for Arsenal’s head coach For Mikel Arteta, who ended the game with the head in his hands. Arsenal next travel to Manchester to face reigning champions Manchester City, who are five points behind.

If City win a game against Arsenal or draw and win the rest of their remaining games, the Manchester side will take the title again no matter what Arsenal do.

Arsenal already had two unsatisfactory 2-2 draws against West Ham and Liverpool behind them.

