The technical director of Real MadridCarlo Ancelotti affirmed that in the match in mestalla against him Valencia will come out with “the best team possible” and will rotate in front of the Vallecano Ray next Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadiumwith the aim of closing the season well.

“I am going to line up the best possible team. Almost all of them have recovered, we play on Tuesday and rest on Wednesday. Physically, they are all in very good condition, so I will put the best team. Afterwards, we will have to think more about the rotations for the game on Wednesday, since we have less time to recover,” he revealed.

Real Madrid seeks to recover from the blow suffered at the Etihad Stadiumwith the elimination in the semifinals of the Champions League against Manchester City, and close The league you’ve already lost with the best possible image.

“We are prepared, with everyone available. In these two days we have tried to recover good feelings. Tomorrow we have an opportunity to do things well. The goal is to finish the season well with the remaining four games.starting tomorrow against a team that is fighting with a lot of energy”, he said.