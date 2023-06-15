As per tradition, here is the end of season pagellone. In the new episode of ‘In the Box’, our English football podcast, we grade the 20 Premier League teams, considering their performance not only in the league but also in all domestic and international cups. Promoted with 10, obviously, Manchester City author of a historic “treble”, many surprises in our scrutiny but also many low marks for some big or presumed big names.
June 15th – 12.25pm
