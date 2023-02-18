London – Battle of the titans for the purchase of Manchester United: after the British entrepreneur sir Jim Ratcliffe, the richest man in the UK who owns the chemical giant Ineosthe offer of the consortium led by the sheikh also arrived on the gong of the deadline set for Friday evening Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, president of the Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB). No official figures, but according to the British tabloids it could be around six billion euros.

In the press release, the Qatari consortium is said to buy 100% of the “biggest club in the world” to bring it back to its former glory “both on and off the pitch” and expresses the will to “put the fans back at the centre”. There is a commitment to invest “in the teams, in the training centre, in the stadium and in wider infrastructure, in the fan experience”. QIB is one of the largest banks in Qatar: Its majority shareholder is the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, a 400 billion euro battleship that owns Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the group that controls Paris Saint Germain. Precisely this aspect could represent a problem because the‘Uefa does not allow participation in two-team European Cups with the same owner.

The American Glazer family, owners of the Red Devils since 2005, in November said they were available to evaluate offers for the sale or for new partners. Avram and Joel Glazer’s decision follows protests from fans who have marked their 18 years at the helm of the club, with debts allegedly amounting to €580m. The asking price was indicated at 6.8 billion euros. The advisor, the Raine Group, had set February 17 as the date by which to present the offers, a deadline which, however, would not be rigid. The other offer on the table is to Ratcliffe who has assets estimated by Forbes at 16 billion euros. The 71-year-old entrepreneur, born a few kilometers from Manchester, is a big fan of the Red Devils and already owns Nice in France and Lausanne in Switzerland, as well as owning a World Tour cycling team (the INEOS Grenadiers) and the sailing team INEOS Britannia who challenged Luna Rossa in the last Prada Cup.

Ratcliffe is also a shareholder of the Mercedes Formula 1 team. Emir Al Thani also professes to be a fan of the Red Devils and in London he already owns the Shard skyscraper, the Olympic village and Canary Wharfas well as holding stakes in Barclays bank and British Airways. In the past there had been talk of an interest from Elon Musk and the Saudis but at the moment no other offers have been received.