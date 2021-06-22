Premier League Teemu Puk’s club confirmed its attack – the Kosovo national team leader comes to the team from Germany

Milot Rashica’s contract is for four years.

Football Promoted to the English Premier League, Finnish national team striker Teemu Pukin represented by Norwich officially on Tuesday for his fresh player acquisition. Kosovo national team winger Milot Rashica, 24, comes to Norwich from Werder Bremen, who fell from the German Bundesliga.

Rashica’s contract is for four years and the transfer amount is Sky Sports mentions £ 9.4 million, or € 11 million. In 3.5 years, Rashica scored 27 goals in his 100 matches in Bremen, including all competitions, and in the Kosovo shirt, he has scored six hits in 32 games.

“I will do my best for this club in every match, and I hope to inspire fans with several goals and goal passes. I can’t wait to get started, ”Rashica said.

“He’s a very interesting player. Many big clubs have been interested in him in recent years, ”Norwich’s head coach Daniel Farke stated.