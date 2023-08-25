The new Premier season has seen an introduction of new rules governing play that seem to be catching players and managers alike flat-footed. This was evident in the Community Shield, the season’s curtain-raiser match that pitted last season’s league winners Man City against last season’s second-placed Arsenal in Wembley.

The game saw an animated Mikel Arteta pick up a yellow card for what is perceived as dissent in the new rules. The Arsenal tactician was caught waving an imaginary card to referee Stuart Attwell signaling him to flush a yellow card to Man City’s Rodri on an alleged foul on Kai Havertz. The act was not taken lightly by Stuart, who walked to the touchline and brandished a yellow card as a warning to Arteta.

In his post-match press briefing, Arteta was adamant he would need time to adapt to the new rules stating it would be difficult for passionate managers like himself to change who they are. He, however, believes as frustrating as they are, the rules come from a good place.

New Extra Time Rule

Another new rule is the extra time rule, which sank the hearts of the Man City faithful after Arsenal’s late equalizer at Wembley. Premier League matches will now see considerable additions to extra time minutes to compensate for time lost during goal celebrations and injuries.

Arsenal equalized in the 101 minute sparking wild celebrations in the Arsenal’s fans section in Wembley and sending the game to penalties where they eventually emerged the best and lifted the Community Shield.

As the game approached its normal time-dying minutes, one could sense that Man City were on their way to make another addition to their trophy cabinet, but the new rules killed their party and saw an equally determined Arsenal dig deep and force a draw 11 minutes into extra time.

Pep Guardiola was left questioning the new extra time rules, claiming they were “annoying” but everyone had to get used to them. The game had seen an additional 8 minutes that were later extended after a clash of heads between Man City’s Walker and Arsenal’s Partey. Guardiola questioned the rationale of the new extra time rules and wondered how long 7 or 8-goal games would require in additional minutes if the one-goal Man City had saw such an extended addition in Wembley.

New Time Wasting Rule

Arsenal’s second Premier League game against Crystal Palace saw them fall victim again to the new rules this time on time wasting. Arsenal’s Tomiyasu received his first yellow card for taking “too long” over a throw-in according to the new rules. He later received a second yellow for a foul on Jordan Ayew reducing Arsenal to 10 men.

Although Arsenal hung on and went on to win the game, there were moments when Crystal Palace due to their numerical advantage looked likely to come out with something from the game. Arteta felt the first yellow card on Tomiyasu was a little harsh but admitted that was the new Premier League reality.