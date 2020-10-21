On Tuesday gave the Chelsea FC announced that Petr Cech is a stopgap in the official Premier League squad for the Blues. arsenal however, Mesut Özil deleted.
Petr Cech is actually the sports director at Chelsea FC. In theory, the 38-year-old Czech, who ended his active career in 2019, still functions as a player without a contract. The Blues now listed the keeper as a stopgap in the official 25-man Premier League squad.
But not only Chelsea was able to surprise with the squad nomination on Tuesday: Arsenal FC also announced their official line-up, but without Mesut Özil.
This means that the former German national player will not be able to play again in a competitive game for the Gunners until February next year at the earliest, as he is not in Arsenal’s Europa League squad either. Accordingly, Özil, still the highest paid player in the Gunners’ squad, is unlikely to play a game for the Londoners anymore – a change in winter is considered a done deal.
There were also “victims” of the nominations at Manchester United: Sergio Romero and Phil Jones were struck off by the Red Devils.
