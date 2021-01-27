The pandemic undoubtedly had a hard impact, almost a year ago, in the world of football. The economy was hit hard and many teams had to contend with major currency conflicts. These inconveniences caused governments to act for the benefit of the clubs in order to rescue them from the situation in which they were and are. This is the case in England, which through an official financing program for companies in difficulty, helps the most powerful clubs in the Premier League provoking the outrage of the rest.

During the month of March 2020, the British government initiated the financing assistance plan, to combat the effects of Covid-19 in the economy of large companies. The program grants credits at 0.5% interest and is aimed at those who, according to the official version, “make a material contribution to economic activity in the UK”.

Arsenal received 120 million pounds sterling, about 135 million euros, directly from the Bank of England. The loan results from the London club’s enrollment in the British government’s Business Financing Aid program to combat the economic crisis arising from the pandemic.

Arsenal received 135 million euros with an interest of 0.5% Photo: Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP) /

The institution that has Mikel Arteta as coach is owned by Kroenke Sports, the multinational US millionaire Stan Kroenke, linked to the supermarket chain Walmart and the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, among others. The purpose of the loan is to ensure the club’s cash flow should the Emirates Stadium remain closed until the end of this season, a circumstance that would imply a loss of 178 million euros.

At the same time Tottenham received 197 million euros from British taxpayers last June for reasons similar to those Arsenal seized on and sparked voices of protest, both outside and within the football industry.

“These government helps adulterate the competition. Either we all access the program or it should not be allowed for anyone “commented the president of a Premier club who preferred to remain anonymous, according to the Financial Times newspaper.

Southampton signed a loan at 9.14% interest. (Catherine Ivill / PA via AP)

Companies that receive loans through the program pay little interest. Tottenham reported that his loan expires in May, and his payment can be extended for another year with the same interest.

The anger of these teams is directly related to the interest of 0.5% with which these loans are granted. Unlike the richest, the government granted the most modest teams another aid plan that does not offer such low interest as mentioned. This caused the institutions to choose to seek financing through other means, as did Leicester, West Ham, Sheffield, Burnley and Southampton, which in fact signed a loan of 80 million pounds at 9.14% of interest.

