Liverpool, current champion of the Premier League, practically said goodbye to the fight this Saturday to revalidate its title by losing 3 to 1 against Leicester a game that was winning and that he let slip in six fateful minutes in which he received three goals, one of them after a grotesque mistake by the Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.

The team led by Jürgen Klopp, who had stumbled against Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City in their last two appearances, went ahead 22 minutes into the second half with a left-footed shot from Egyptian Mohamed Salah (the tournament’s top scorer, with 17) who he got against the right post of the goal defended by the Danish Kasper Schmeichel.

#Video Yes, Salah scored a great goal, but Firmino’s assistance … TOTAL MAGIC! Firulete and taco in the area, from the Brazilian, to assist the Egyptian, who did his thing for Liverpool 1-0 over Leicester in the #PREMIERxESPN. https://t.co/TKrmBn28uF – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 13, 2021

Victory seemed on the way, but in the blink of an eye everything went to hell for the Reds. The debacle began 12 minutes from the end with a maneuver that had a double intervention of the referee video assistance system. First it was found that an infraction by Brazilian Thiago Alcántara on Harvey Barnes had been outside the area. That free kick, executed by James Maddison, crossed a sea of ​​legs and ended up at the net. The VAR went back into action to verify that there had been no forward position and so Leicester was able to scream.

Two minutes later, a horrific exit from Alisson, who went too far from his area to try to cut a long pass, crashed into his teammate Ozan Kabak (who debuted in this match) and left the ball loose, allowing the scorer Jamie Vardy flip the marker.

As if that were not enough, six minutes from the end and after a poor delivery from Salah in the middle, the Nigerian Wilfred Ndidi put in a perfect assist for Barnes to run and define with class against Alisson to give the victory to those led by Brendan Rodgers.

This triumph left Leicester in second place with 46 points, four behind Manchester City, albeit with two more games. Instead, Liverpool was left with 40 points, 10 from the top and also with two games more than the leader.