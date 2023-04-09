The present for Raúl Jiménez is not the best. The Mexican striker, who was once applauded by the fans of the wolverhampton, now he is away from the courts. In the last game of the wolves, Raul Jimenez was not even summoned, since the technical director Julen Lopetegui did not consider his presence in the team to defeat the Chelsea in it duel of Matchday 30 of the 2022-2023 season of the premier league in it Molineux Stadium.

For more than a year ago, Raul Jimenez failed to score in the premier leagueand in this season He has played only 13 games, totaling 730 minutes in total. The team occupies the fifteenth position in the table with 29 pointslooking to get away from the drop zone.

The absence of mexican striker It is largely due to groin pain that kept him away from the courts for several months. In addition, a skull fracture suffered after a head collide with David Luiz it put him out of the game for an even longer time.

The Spanish coach’s decision not to summon the “Mexican wolf” for the last game, and his alleged lack of interest in the player participating in the Qatar World Cup 2022, suggests that the striker’s future in the team is uncertain. For now, Raul Jimenez must continue working hard to regain his place in the squad and shine again in the premier league.