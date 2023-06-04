This Sunday the wolves already with the season of the premier league culminated, he announced the first list of players who will no longer be there for the following season, where it stands out that the Mexican, Raul Jimenez he does not appear after there had been talk that his time at the club had come to an end.

Through social networks, the English team announced the list of players who will no longer renew their contract with them, for which they have thanked them, as well as elements of lower categories, leaving the situation of the Mexican unknown.

In this first cut of players, 3 elements of the first team who were quite important for the club in past seasons as in the last one will leave, they are Diego Costa, who won the place from Raúl Jiménez, Joao Moutinho and

Adaman Traore. The directita thanked them for their great effort and dedication for the time they were in the team.

In the same way, in the U-21, the Wolves thanked 6 more players who did not renew their contract to make a “clean” of 9 players. Raúl Jiménez still has a contract in force until 2024, so an offer is expected to arrive to release him or keep him for one more season so that his relationship ends.

Before the end of the season, Julen Lopetegui He had made it known that he no longer had the footballer, although he later retracted and asked that it be maintained, which could have helped him not to leave the Wolves as a whole in this first cut. Although nothing is done and it could still come out of it.

Raúl Jiménez would be reporting with the Mexican team in the following days for two friendly matches but then he would be taking vacations to join the preseason with Wolves since he has not been considered for the summer activity with El Tri.