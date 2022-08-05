Last season, the individual competition for the Golden Boot award was as intense as the competition for the league title between Manchester City and Liverpool, before Guardiola’s men were crowned in the end.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah saved his solo season by scoring in the last match, equaling South Korean Heung Son of Tottenham Hotspur, and both winning a copy of the Golden Boot awarded to the league’s top scorer.

Six-sided competition

In the new season, the clubs hired top scorers, as Manchester City included the Norwegian player Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez, from the Portuguese club, Benfica, and both of them participate in the position of the classic striker, number 9.

Halland and Nunez will make the competition for the Golden Boot award more fiery, and the Egyptian Mohamed Salah will remain an extraordinary candidate to win the award he has won 3 times since his move to Liverpool in the 2017-2018 season.

Salah hopes to equal the record of French Thierry Henry, who won the Golden Boot award 4 times in his career during the seasons (2001-2002, 2003-2004, 2004-2005, 2005-2006).

“The Egyptian Pharaoh” won the award 3 times in the seasons (2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2021-2022), and he hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be the fourth Golden Boot season to write his name in golden letters in the history of the competition.

But Salah’s goal, is the same as the goal of the Englishman Harry Kane, who had three golden shoes before in the seasons (2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2020-2021), where the Tottenham striker hopes to equal Henry’s number as well.

And Harry Kane is competing from within his team, the South Korean Son, who aspires to repeat last season’s achievement and embrace the award, to be the fifth contender for the prestigious award in England.

The sixth contender for all of these is Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United star, who scored 18 goals last season in the Premier League, despite not playing all the matches and was close to competing with Salah and Son for most of the season.

Ronaldo seeks to make his last season with Manchester United witness to a new achievement by embracing the Golden Boot, which he won in the 2007-2008 season by scoring 31 goals.