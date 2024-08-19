The race for the 2023/24 Premier League Golden Boot proved to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Erling Haaland competing for the prize until the final weeks of the season.
Unsurprisingly, it was Haaland who emerged victorious, scoring a whopping 27 goals in just 31 league appearances.
Will Haaland win three Golden Boots in three Premier League seasons in 2024/25? Or will another player come along and take the prize?
The writers and editors of 90min England have given their predictions for the Golden Boot award, as well as who they think will win the top scorer award.
Toby Cudworth
When you’ve scored 63 goals in 66 Premier League games, breaking the record for most goals scored in a single campaign (36), and you’re the best striker in world football, it’s pretty hard to overlook you for the Golden Boot . Yeah, Erling Haaland It’s the player in question and yes, the prize is his to lose.
Things may be a little more interesting on the prize front. Playmaker Ollie Watkins proved last season with Aston Villa that he can not only score a lot of goals, but he can also provide a lot of assists. However, that output may be diminished this time around as the fun of the Champions League serves as a distraction.
Martin Odegaard, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes should be among the best, but the one who takes the cake is Chelsea’s wonderkid, Cole Palmer Matching the standards he set in his first season at Stamford Bridge will be extremely difficult, but his brief appearances at Euro 2024 suggest Palmer will once again be the star in west London, both in terms of goals scored and assists.
Jack Gallagher
It’s boring, but it’s hard to ignore to Erling Haaland in the search for the Golden Boot. In an “off-season” he scored 27 goals in 31 games during the 2023/24 season, and if he scores anywhere near that amount this campaign he will comfortably secure his third consecutive Golden Boot award.
As for the preparation of the game, Bruno Fernandes is one of the top candidates to win the award to the best player of the team He takes care of all of Manchester United’s set-pieces, will play every game, will have a few more options to play the ball in the attacking third this season and is simply brilliant.
Jude Summerfield
I have great information from experts on who could win the Golden Boot this season. Erling Haaland He has won it for the past two seasons and loves to add to the stats in games where City are winning easily. While it is not an out of the ordinary possibility, it would be a huge surprise if the Norwegian did not take home the award for a third consecutive season.
Kevin De Bruyne would also be a boring choice for the Playmaker award in 2024/25, but I’ll go with Martin Odegaard Arsenal instead. The midfield wizard scored ten Premier League goals last season, behind only Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer, and has the quality to score more than anyone else in the coming campaign.
Tom Gott
Erling Haaland It’s the boring answer for the winner of the Golden Boot but that’s because it’s also the most obvious one. If he stays fit, he’ll be back to scoring 30-plus goals, and few players in the division can even dream of matching that pace.
Kevin De Bruyne He is hoping to top the assists charts and, after Belgium’s short summer, may finally have gotten the break he needs to stay on the pitch long enough to claim the award. Playmaker .
Sean Walsh
Listen, it’s incredibly difficult to say ” Erling Haaland is really good” enough times without it getting boring. So allow me to do like Joey Tribbiani and use the thesaurus on every word: Erling Haaland is very exquisite and will reach a lot of holy grails this year (he will win the Golden Boot ).
With the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford, Manchester United could finally have an attack that makes sense both on the pitch and on paper.
The main beneficiary of this will be the main creator Bruno Fernandes who will have another selfless player to lean on and who will help open up spaces for the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford to attack. That could lead to the Portuguese winning the award to the Playmaker.
Katie Catherall
Erling Haaland will win again Golden Boot It’s boring, but it’s true. His ability to score goals at such a rapid rate is unmatched by any other player and while I don’t think City will win the title this season, I do think Haaland will be a machine in front of goal.
Regarding the award to the best player of the team my eggs are in Arsenal’s basket. Martin Odegaard He will have an incredible season, provide plenty of opportunities and lift the Premier League trophy when all is said and done.
Mikel Arteta’s system allows Odegaard’s creative side to flourish, as evidenced by the fact that he created more chances in open play than any other Premier League player last season. If he stays fit, Arsenal will triumph.
Jamie Spencer
Erling Haaland He has scored basically one goal per game since arriving in the Premier League. He only played 31 times last season due to injury and still scored 27 goals, so it’s a brave person to bet against him getting a third. Golden Boot consecutive. As long as he is on the field, he will score.
Kevin De Bruyne He is a player with many assists. Last season he only played 18 Premier League games and still provided ten assists. The year before that, he got 18 assists and in the 2019/2020 season he equalled the Premier League single-season record with 20.
He’s already 33, but unless he has another injury-plagued campaign like 2023/24, it’s a given that in this Manchester City team, with Erling Haaland playing ahead of him, the assists will pile up. Cole Palmer will once again be in contention for the award to the best player while Ollie Watkins, who was last season’s assists leader, could fall out of Aston Villa’s Champions League race.
Ewan Ross-Murray
While it would be much more fun to get away with suggesting Jamie Vardy as Golden Boot will be Erling Haaland again. Barring injury, there’s no way he won’t score at least 25 goals next season, and probably many, many more.
I’m backing a Norwegian duo for the 2024/25 season. While Haaland is scoring goals for Manchester City, Martin Odegaard will set them up for Arsenal on the road to another tight title race. He scored ten goals last season and I can see him adding another three or four to that tally. to the Playmaker.
James Cormack
Erling Haaland He won’t beat his own record for goals in a season, but the Nordic team will probably come close. He is the clear winner. of the Golden Boot .
I have joined the “Last Dance” story and I predict that Kevin De Bruyne will take home the prize Playmaker before heading off to the riches of the Gulf. He and Haaland form an unstoppable tandem and their final season together could be particularly fruitful.
