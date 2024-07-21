Predicting the 2024/25 Premier League season a month before it starts. What could go wrong?
Well, let’s do it anyway. After all, there are only a few weeks left until the new Premier League season kicks off and the excitement is already palpable. At this point, even a Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest clash seems like the most incredible game of football one could ever witness, so let’s embrace it.
Forget Euro 2024, forget Copa America. It’s old news. It’s time to take the Premier League on its heels and unanimously agree with all our predictions for next season.
As well as Arsenal have performed over the past two seasons, pushing this all-powerful Manchester City to the limit, it is quite possible that they will fall short again at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.
Given that they have won six of the last seven Premier Leagues, it is not a stretch to predict that Pep Guardiola’s men could triumph again. However dull the trophy’s return to the Etihad may be, it is the logical destination.
Maybe we can jinx it.
It is worth asking how much of a surprise it would be to see Crystal Palace challenging for European places next season. After all, they finished 10th in 2023/24, after a tremendous comeback under Oliver Glasner.
But the Eagles finished 11 points behind seventh-placed Chelsea and have already seen one of their key playmakers, Michael Olise, leave for Bayern Munich. Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze could also be poached, and Palace’s success will depend largely on who they can keep at Selhurst Park.
However, with some smart signings and a bit of luck in the market, Glasner’s men could push on and crack the top six next season.
Given that Liverpool overachieved in Jürgen Klopp’s final season, we’re predicting a tough reality check for 2024/25. The Reds have been in Klopp’s debt for so many years that coping without the charismatic manager may prove impossible. At least in the short term.
Arne Slot is the man tasked with the unenviable job of rallying the troops and building on solid foundations, but as impressive as his Feyenoord side were, they remain unproven at the elite level.
Liverpool are now unlikely to finish too far down the table, regardless of any dip in results, but they could disappoint as Slot tries to fit his feet into Klopp’s giant shoes. Falling out of the Champions League places looks a distinct possibility.
Two seasons in the Premier League. Two Golden Boots. 63 goals. Need we say more?
Betting against Erling Haaland for a third consecutive Golden Boot is like betting on blue at a roulette wheel. You would simply be throwing your money away.
Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins came close last season, but a man who typically scores a goal a game is too good to deny.
When Erling Haaland is crowned top scorer, it may be his compatriot who takes the playmaker award. Arsenal show no signs of slowing down under Mikel Arteta – indeed, they are accelerating at a remarkable rate – and their devastating attacking play has been the key to their success, albeit with rock-solid defence taking a backseat.
While Bukayo Saka may be the headlines and Kai Havertz the hipsters’ choice, Martin Odegaard is the key to the Gunners’ game. The elegant wizard has a unique left boot, capable of opening up defences with remarkable ease.
Last season he provided ten assists, the most he has ever managed in a single Premier League campaign.
His passport may say he is 19, but Kobbie Mainoo has the brains of a 26-year-old Spaniard. He spreads balls across the centre of the park and breaks up play with incredible regularity. A goal in last season’s FA Cup final against Manchester City may be nothing more than a footnote at the end of what should be an exceptional career.
Mainoo is already one of the Premier League’s most complete midfielders, having performed at a very high level last season amid the chaos at Old Trafford. If Manchester United can get their act together, sign a few quality players and not immediately turn them into deadwood, Mainoo will shine even more next season.
We may have predicted Liverpool would struggle, but Slot’s arrival could unleash Dominik Szoboszlai’s potential. After a blistering start at Anfield, the Hungarian faded as the year progressed, to the point where he failed to even secure a starting place at the end of the campaign.
A disappointing Euro 2024 may not have inspired confidence, but Slot’s system can offer the former RB Leipzig man the freedom he craves. Szoboszlai could play more of a No. 10 role, allowing him to showcase his quick feet and powerful shot in the danger zone.
Given that he only managed three goals and two assists on his Premier League debut, he shouldn’t have to work too hard to set a new personal best.
