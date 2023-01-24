Despite having been ruled out by Pep Guardiola before him TottenhamKevin De Bruyne recorded his assistance number 12 as far as the season 2022-2023 of the Premier League in front of wolverhampton in the corresponding duel of the day 21.

in front of spurs, Pep Guardiola discarded the Belgian scorer, in his place the champion of the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Argentine national teama, Julian Alvarez; but, Kevin DeBruyne regained ownership and against the wolves of Raul Jimenezresponded with an impressive assist for the Norwegian Erling Haaland and move the electronic.

That was the 12th assist for the veteran debruyne on the Premier League, while remaining in pursuit of his own joint record of 20 in a single season. after the game, Pep Guardiola He hinted that he would trust him again if he adapted to his strategy.

“Seven years we know each other very well. I know when Kevin is ready and sometimes he’s not. It’s normal. There are many parties. Sometimes we need another type of player in that position. Sometimes we need more players in the areas and Kevin has a bit of difficulty there,” he said. Pep Guardiola.