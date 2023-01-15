Raúl Jiménez is not having a good time at Wolverhampton this season and now it seems that it is going to be more difficult for him to be able to add minutes, since from Europe they confirm an agreement between the English team and the paris saint germain for the transfer of the Spanish attacking midfielder, Pablo Sarabia, who would be the direct competition of the Mexican striker.

Pablo Sarabia has already expressed his desire to leave PSG and it is very certain that in the next few days his move to the Premier League team will be officially announced.

However, it is important to mention that the current strategist of “Les Paris” practically took his exit to English football for granted. “He has the opportunity to go to the Premier League, we have spoken with Luis Campos, (soccer advisor) and our president. There is no use having disgruntled players in our cash. if go to England fills you up, I wish you good luck.”

For his part, in the case of Raúl Jiménez, the Aztec striker has a contract until 2024; However, his continuity at Wolverhampton has been called into question, due to his level of play that has not been able to lift him since the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Mexican striker has struggled too much to be able to recover that sense of goal after returning from his injury and that is taking points away from him in his desire to start again at Wolverhampton this season in the Premier League.