From next season, also in Premier League the five changes will be introduced. The proposal was finally approved, thanks to the clubs that have decided to change the rules starting from next season: the five changes will be divided into three slots during the game, plus the interval. The teams will be able to bring nine players to the bench.
This season, in the English league, they are playing with only 3 changes, but the clubs had pressured to adopt, as in most of Europe, the 5 changes.
March 31, 2022 (change March 31, 2022 | 18:22)
