England.- Soccer Saudi Arabia wants to be the new center of attention for the great soccer players, only a few hours ago Al-Nassr confirmed that they have started talks with Cristiano Ronaldoand moments later it has been revealed that another of the world figures that are in the team’s sights is N’Golo Kante who would be completing his contract with Chelsea in the coming months.

The Arab team has been characterized in recent years for being powerfully economically, for this reason it has gone for two soccer figures, one close to signing and the other have already begun to manage it. According to reports from England, Kante’s injuries would have already been frowned upon by the board of directors of the Chelsea so he would be looking for his way out.

For now, an official offer has not been made by the al nassr and there are two ways to get the Frenchman, the first would be to pay for his transfer in this winter market or wait until June 2023, which is when the contract with Chelsea in the Premier League

It culminates, there he could have the possibility of becoming the footballer with the least expenses for the Arab club, but it will be according to the best option for the team.

N’Golo Kanté has been left with the bad of the last season where he has not been able to play as expected, first he has lost games due to injury issues which in the end ended up leaving him out of the Qatar World Cup 2022 where his team reached the final and lost to Argentina.

We recommend you read

Another of the teams that had asked about the midfielder had been the Barcelonaonly a few days ago it had been revealed that the same player assured that he wanted to go to Barcelona for which he wanted to sign a contract to join the club in the summer to continue in the soccer elite of Europe.