London England.- Marcus Rashford signed a contract renewal until 2024 with the Manchester Utdannounced this Saturday the English club, current fifth in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old striker’s contract expired at the end of the season, as did those of Diogo Dalot, Fred and Luke Shaw, who also renewed with the ‘Red Devils’.

Rashford formed in the lower categories of the Manchester Utdand was part of the English team that reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Portuguese right-back Dalot, also 25, signed for the Old Trafford club in 2018, the English left-back Shaw, 27, had arrived four years earlier, and the Brazilian midfielder Fred, who will turn 30 in March, He left Shakhtar Donetsk four seasons ago.

The team led by Ten Hag resumes the Premier League after the World Cup break on Tuesday when hosting Nottingham Forest.