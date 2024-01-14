Premier League | ManU and Tottenham tied the scores in the goal celebration

The teams ended in a draw in the English Premier League.

Manchester United led twice in their home match against Tottenham on Sunday, but the final result was a 2-2 draw. United is seventh and Tottenham fifth in the English Premier League.

Rasmus Höjlund put United in the lead in the third minute with a magnificent volley. Tottenham leveled in the 19th minute by Richarlison with puking. United took the lead in the 40th minute Marcus Rashford with a stroke.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe was in the stands of United's home stadium Old Trafford for the first time since he recently agreed to buy a quarter of the Manchester giant's stock. He had to be disappointed right at the beginning of the second half when Rodrigo Bentancur shot to the level of Tottenham.

Tottenham will have to cope without their captain for the near future Son Heung-mini, which is on the way of the South Korean national team in the Asian Championship. In addition to Son, was absent from Sunday's match Dejan Kulusevskiwho was sidelined by illness.

In the standings third-placed Aston Villa was held to a goalless away draw against Everton.

With a win, Villa would have risen to equal points with league leader Liverpool. Now Liverpool's lead is two points. Villa is tied on points with Manchester City, but the Manchester giants are in second place thanks to a better goal difference.

Villa has played more matches than Liverpool and Manchester City. Tottenham are level on points with fourth-placed Arsenal, but Arsenal have the better goal difference and have played fewer games.

Aston Villa Alex Moreno fired the visitors into the lead in the opening half, but the shot was disallowed for offside after a long video review. In the second half of Everton Abdoulaye Doucoure shot the ball into the goal, but the home team's hit was also rejected as offside.

Everton have gone without a win in their last six matches including all competitions. The home team Dominic Calvert-Lewin got through alone in the opening half, but Emiliano Martinez blocked the shot.