Manchester United faces a big challenge if they want to get the services of Harry Kanethe star striker of Tottenham. According to the British journalist ESPN, mark ogdenUnited have doubts when it comes to negotiating with the president of Tottenham, Daniel Levidue to the intransigence shown in past agreements.

Harry Kane contract ends next year and will not renew, which could facilitate his arrival at the team led by Erik Tenhag; However the united does not want to reach the last day of transfer market as has happened on previous occasions.

In spite of everything, the English forward continues to be the main objective of the Manchester Utd. The team of Old Trafford needs a center forward and Kane would fit perfectly in the project of Erik Tenhag. But the difficulty in the negotiations with the Tottenham will be a key factor in the final decision.

In short, the Manchester Utd will have to work hard to make the signing of Harry Kane and overcome obstacles that may arise along the way.