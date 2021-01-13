M.anchester United has ousted football champions Liverpool FC from the top of the table in the Premier League. Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team won their catch-up game from Matchday 1 at Burnley FC 1-0 (0-0) on Tuesday evening.

Paul Pogba, who was willing to leave, scored the decisive goal in the 71st minute, ensuring that the new front runner was the only team to remain unbeaten away from home this season. Manchester United are now three points ahead of Liverpool and four points ahead of third-placed Leicester City.

Everton FC consolidated fourth place with a 2-1 (1-1) win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sheffield United came with the 1-0 (0-0) against Newcastle United to their first win of the season.