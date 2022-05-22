The Man Utd he secured with suffering the square of UEFA Europa League for the next season and the defeat against Crystal Palace 1-0 was irrelevant because the West Ham United could not with the Brighton & hove albion falling 3-1.

The Red Devils, in the last game of the Premier League season, fell against Palace by the minimum with a goal from the Ivorian Wilfried Zaha, a result that threatened to send them to the Conference Leaguebut West Ham, who had to win to access the Europa League, could not beat Brighton.

The Hammers got ahead in the Amex Stadiumthrough the Jamaican michail antoniobut the Seagulls turned the score around, with goals from the Dutchman Joel Veltman, the German Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck, and avoided the definitive debacle for United, which will be consoled by the Europe League the next season.

the dutch Erik Ten Haagthe team’s next coach, was present at Selhurst Park before tying up the reins of the club, while the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo he missed the match with a minor muscle injury.