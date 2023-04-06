Manchester United achieved a important victory by beating brentford by 1-0 in it pending matchday 25 of the 2022-2023 season of the premier league in Old Trafford, after a month and a half wait. victory keeps the Red Devils in the fight for positions of the Champions League.

This result was a revenge for what happened in the match of the first roundwhere he brentford thrashed by 4-0 to the united and caused Cristiano Ronaldo lose their ownership; however, in this encounter, Marcus Rashford he scored the only goal of the match in the early part of the match.

Even though that him Manchester Utd they played well in the first half hour of the game, it was not a very spectacular game and pragmatism prevailed on the pitch. There were a couple of important occasions before the goal of Marcus Rashfordwith McTominay hunting a volley to the boat soon and Antony trying his typical shot with a thread to the far post a couple of times, both without success.

Marcus Rashford was the hero at Old Trafford EFE

We recommend you read

the goal of Marcus Rashford came to minute 27 at the exit of a corner, where Luke Shaw put a vertical center from the front and Sabitzer set the ball up for Rashford, who scored comfortably. This was the Rashford’s 15th goal in the premier league and his 22nd of the season, leaving him just two goals shy of his best record in a league with United in the 2019/2020 season.

Marcus Rashford celebrated with his teammates after scoring the only goal EFE

Despite the victory, the united He relaxed too much and didn’t go hard to seal the match at the “Teatro de los Sueños”, settling for the low result. This led to them having to ask for the time in the final minutes of the game and allowing the brentford was alive until the final whistle. With this win, the Manchester Utd stays in the fourth place, tied at 53 points with Newcastlewho has the best goal difference.

The advantage with the tottenham hotspur, fifth, is three units and with one game less. For his part, he brentford suffers a slowdown in its European aspirations and occupies the ninth position with 43 points.