M.Before the top game in the Premier League, anchester United replaced Liverpool FC from coach Jürgen Klopp as the front runner. The English record champions won 1-0 (0-0) in the catch-up game at Burnley FC on Tuesday. Before the duel against Liverpool, Manchester are three points ahead of Liverpool.

United is in top form. The team has scored 22 out of a possible 24 points from the last eight games. Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is the only team in the Premier League to be unbeaten away from home.

Manchester struggled for a long time against the outsider Burnley. Only a deflected volley shot by Paul Pogba in the 71st minute brought the decision. For the first time since the 2012/13 season, the Red Devils are back in the lead at such a late point in the season.

They owe this, among other things, to the form-strong Pogba. The Frenchman has been playing strong for weeks and is the pacemaker in Manchester’s midfield. Against Burnley was voted best player of the game.

The success at table 16. was in danger again in the closing stages, but Matej Vydra failed with two good chances and missed the equalizer. Manchester cleverly defended their lead and traveled to Liverpool as leaders on Sunday.