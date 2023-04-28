For a long time, the Premier League season was disappointing for Liverpool FC. In the end, however, the “Reds” could still make it into the premier class. Also because Manchester United leaves important points behind.

Dhe FC Liverpool and his German team manager Jürgen Klopp can have a little more hope of fourth place in the Champions League in the Premier League. A day after the “Reds” were 2-1 at West Ham United, fourth-placed Manchester United did not get more than 2-2 (2-0) at Tottenham Hotspur and thus increased their lead over Klopp’s team to only seven instead of a possible nine Points. However, the “Spurs” initially relegated Liverpool to seventh place with one point more.

Barely within reach of Liverpool, Newcastle United are in third place behind leaders Arsenal and champions Manchester City. Newcastle got back on the road to success with a 4-1 (1-0) win at relegation candidates FC Everton and are now two points ahead of Manchester United with coach Erik ten Hag.

In the bottom of the table, apart from Everton, second from bottom, Southampton FC with international Armel Bella-Kotchap also came a step closer to relegation. The tail light lost in the relegation duel with AFC Bournemouth 0: 1 (0: 0) and is still six points behind the first non-relegation place.

After goals from former Dortmund player Jadon Sancho (7th) and Marcus Rashford (44th), Manchester steered towards their fourth league win in a row with the “Spurs”. But after the change of sides, the “Red Devils” had to accept the equalizer four days after making it into the FA Cup final through Pedro Porro (56th) and former Bundesliga star Heung-Min Son (79th). At the debut of interim coach Ryan Mason, the “Spurs” showed a reaction to the embarrassing 1: 6 at Newcastle United last weekend, at least in the second half.