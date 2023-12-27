It briefly looked like another debacle in the championship when the Citizens went into the half-time break trailing against Everton. In the end, Pep Guardiola's team still celebrates.

Shortly before the end he scores to make it 3-1: Citizen Bernardo Silva is happy about the victory. Image: EPA

Just a few days after their triumph at the Club World Cup, Manchester City has ended its crisis of results in the English football championship for the time being. The champions, cup winners and Champions League winners beat Everton FC away from home on Wednesday evening after falling behind 3-1 (0-1).

Jack Harrison gave the hosts the lead in the 29th minute. After the break, Phil Foden (53') equalized before Argentine world champion Julián Álvarez scored the opening goal for the guests with a hand penalty. Bernardo Silva (86th) made the decision shortly before the end.

Manchester City moves up in the table

In the last seven games in the Premier League, star coach Pep Guardiola's team managed their second win; the Citizens had only drawn four times during that time.

Manchester City moved up to fourth place in the table. The gap to leaders Liverpool FC is five points. And that in one game less for Manchester City, who won the Club World Cup in the final against Fluminense Rio de Janeiro in Jeddah last Friday.