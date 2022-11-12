The Brentfordwho had not won away in their previous seven attempts, prevailed at the Ettihad Stadium against a Manchester City Distraught, he succumbed to the greater intensity of his rival, Erling Haaland’s early vacation and the success of Ivan Toney, one of those discarded by Gareth Southgate, who scored two goals and was about to sign a ‘triple’.

One week before the start of the world Cupwith ten of their eleven starters called up for Qatar, Manchester City was prey to ‘pre-world cup panic’, that unconscious feeling that any situation could frustrate the most important event of the year, and Brentford wanted to take advantage of what was probably their only chance at the Ettihad.

Because Thomas Franck’s team had not won as a visitor and those from Pep Guardiola they had reached the club record at home, with 16 consecutive games undefeated in all competitions. How to match such disparate backgrounds? With intensity and direct game.

Brentford caused a surprise in the Premier League by beating City/@BrentfordFC

With a much more determined attitude, the ‘bees’ had two heads up that Ederson saved in the first six minutes and hit the third, a free kick near the center of the field launched with a long shot by David Raya -one of the characteristics that lead him to the World Cup with Spain- which was extended by Ben Mee and Ivan Toney finished off with a header, behind Aymeric Laporte (m.16).

He tried to activate Guardiola’s team, mainly through the Portuguese Bernard Silva, but Erling Haaland was run over and disconnected, he finished the first part with more penalty claims -for three actions to the limit of Rico Henry- than shots on goal (two). Phil Foden, however, hit the second, moments before the break, to give the English champion a bit of calm.

He was not spared, therefore, in the second half of the scare of seeing Laporte bleeding lying on the field of play, after a collision with an opponent’s elbow that did not prevent him from continuing to play with a bandage on his head, nor the feeling of being vulnerable to counterattack -Laporte himself avoided a shot on empty goal from Toney (m.71)-, despite the fact that his arrivals in the area multiplied.

David Raya, in addition, continued to prolong the hopes of scoring in the Brentfordso with Haaland unrecognizable, Guardiola he turned to Argentine Julián Álvarez for the final siege.

A bugle call in the ten minutes of extension that the referee gave that, on the contrary, served Ivan Toney to finish disarming the Manchester City on the counterattack, with a goal (m.98) that did not end in a triplet due to a clearance almost over De Bruyne’s line, in the chaotic final minutes of a City that arrives in trouble at the World Cup break.