It is a Manchester City winning machine. Play well, too. This Pep Guardiola team is not as brilliant as others that carried his brand, it is true. This City does not dazzle like its Barcelona or even other Manchester, but it sweeps in the same way. He played against Wolverhampton in an early match on the 29th date of the Premier League and won 4-1. Thus, he added his victory number 21 consecutively in all competitions; thus he took 15 points ahead of guard Manchester United in the local league.

Some numbers can graph the moment of City and Guardiola. Accumulate 28 games without losing, with 25 wins and 3 draws. He scored 67 goals and they only converted 9. Yes, Pep’s team is solid. It is insisted: the victory against Wolverhampton is the 21st in a row in all competitions and was behind the 22 achieved by Real Madrid in 2014, the 23 by Bayern Munich last year and the 28 by Ajax by Stefan Kovacs.

In the Premier League, that league that is the most competitive in the world, City adds 15 wins in a row and took 15 from United with 12 games left. He is the highest scorer (56) and the least thrashed (17).

Gabriel Jesús scores 2-1 for City. (AFP)

Wolverhampton loomed as a dangerous team, with fast forwards to counter. But there was no parity beyond the game being 2-1 until 90 minutes. In the additional, Mahrez and Gabriel Jesús sealed the final 4-1.

It was all of the City, from start to finish. It was 15 minutes when Dendoncker put the wrong foot to reject a Mahrez cross and scored against 1-0. The local made merits to extend the advantage. But Conor Coady put the head to a center from João Moutinho and scored the 1-1 at 16 minutes of the complement. It was the first and only archery of the visit.

City did not despair with the draw and continued in their game: patient in the middle and sharp on the wings. The 2-1 came after an overflow on the right and a failed closing by Dendoncker, who left the ball served to Gabriel Jesús inside the small area. In the final moments, Jesus himself and Mahrez closed the 4-1.

Gabriel Jesús and Riyad Mahrez, City’s scorers. (AFP)

Sergio Agüero was on the substitute bench and did not enter. Of the 28 games without losing that City has led, the Kun He only participated in 3 (he scored a goal against Marseille for the Champions League).

City won and is unstoppable. One feeling is unequivocal: he will stay with the Premier League. And a doubt looms: Will it be enough to hit the Champions League?