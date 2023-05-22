Pep Guardiola’s team celebrated a new Premier League title after beating Chelsea with a goal from young striker Julián Álvarez. The Catalan coach became the strategist with the most consecrations in the citizen team. Arsenal’s loss to Nothingham Forest on Saturday mathematically anticipated the festivities.

Although the celebrations reached the Etihad Stadium this Sunday, the fans cityzens since Saturday they were already champions. The defeat of Arsenal eliminated, completely, any possibility that the Gunners They will snatch the Premier trophy from those led by Guardiola.

In Manchester, the reception was crazy. From their exit to the field, the players were chanted and applauded by all their fans. It is the third consecutive title that City has won and the fifth in the era of the Catalan coach.

From very early on the field, the team would try to open the scoring through mid-distance and maintaining possession of the ball against a Chelsea that was reduced by the insistence in attack. At 11 and a half minutes, Julian ‘The Spider’ Alvarez He scored what would be the only goal of the game, but it was enough to defeat Chelsea and close the celebration of the ninth Premier title with a flourish.

From then on, together with Fodden, the citizen attack would become more insistent, but they could not increase the score. For the second time, the blues They tried to tie the game, but goalkeeper Stefan Ortega would figure out and block the goal options. At the end of the game, the happiness of all the citizen fans would overflow to the level of invading the field, for which they had to evacuate players and members of the coaching staff.

Guardiola keeps breaking records

Guardiola has become one of the most important coaches in the history of modern football. With Barcelona, ​​he won all possible titles and marked a before and after in the Catalan eleventh. Years later, he arrived at Manchester City and now he has started celebrating the English like never before in its history.

Under his leadership, the blue team has played a total of 263 games in the Premier Leaguegetting 196 wins, 33 draws and just 34 losses. The numbers are hardly credible, having been achieved in one of the most competitive leagues on the planet. In addition, since his arrival, he has had the support of leaders to shape the project that he outlined to climb to the top.

Another relevant fact in the Pep era is the goals scored. During the process at City, his team has scored 657 goals and his fence it has only been beaten 213 times. players like Erling Haaland and K.evin debrune They have been fundamental banners in this offensive scheme.

ANDthe dream of the triplet

With City, Guardiola has already won the Premier, the Community Shield and the FA Cup, but his great dream has not yet come true: to win the UEFA Champions League and win a treble with the club. In the next few days he will play against his greatest rival, Manchester United, in the FA Cup final, in which he has a great chance of winning.

Likewise, they managed to defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals and now have their ticket to the final against Inter Milan. Only one manager has achieved a treble in the Premier League and went alex ferguson with Manchester United in the 1998-1999 season.

In the next few days we will find out if Guardiola continues to expand his sports record and establishes himself in the history of English football, as the second technical director to win the three most important titles in England and Europe.