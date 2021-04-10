S.Top rider Manchester City have suffered a surprising defeat in the Premier League – and that despite one half in the majority. Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League opponents lost 1: 2 (0: 1) to Leeds United on Saturday with a goal in stoppage time. “When you lose games, you realize how difficult it was to do what we did here,” said coach Pep Guardiola. His coaching colleague Jürgen Klopp knows that too. After eight home games without a win, Liverpool FC won again at Anfield. In the end it was 2: 1 (0: 1) against Aston Villa.

League leaders Manchester City, who only need eleven points at most to win the seventh championship, fired almost 30 shots on goal in their home stadium. But the lead achieved the defensive guests in the person of Stuart Dallas (42nd minute). With the red card for Liam Cooper – after a tough attack against Gabriel Jesus – it became much more difficult for Leeds in the second half.

Hit in added time

When Ferran Torres (76th) scored to equalize, Man City seemed close to turning the game around. But after Raphinha failed in the penalty area to City goalkeeper Ederson shortly before the end of regular time, Dallas achieved a sensation in stoppage time with his second goal – and only the second shot on goal for Leeds.

Four days before the quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund (first leg 2-1), Guardiola spared several players, renounced Kevin De Bruyne and left Ilkay Gündogan and Phil Foden on the bench for the time being. “I don’t regret the line-up,” emphasized the coach. “We are now recovering and preparing for the game in Dortmund for two days, and then we decide how we play.”

After the disappointing 3-1 at Real Madrid, champions Liverpool celebrated a victory that is perhaps even higher than advancement in the premier class. “That was huge,” enthused Klopp, whose team had previously lost six league games in a row in Anfield, “it felt huge to win, a real relief.”

In front of England coach Gareth Southgate, Trent Alexander-Arnold (90 + 1), who was last out of the national team, made the Reds cheer in stoppage time. The tour by Ollie Watkins (43rd) had equalized Mohamed Salah (75th). A supposed goal by Roberto Firmino was not given after minutes of examination by the video referee because of a wafer-thin offside position – much to Klopp’s annoyance.

The Reds now have to hope that they will win their next home win against Real Madrid on Wednesday. To reach the Champions League semi-finals, the Klopp-Elf must turn the 1: 3 from the first duel. However, Liverpool must continue to tremble for a starting place in the premier class next season. In the evening, Chelsea ousted the Reds again from fourth place – also thanks to a strong performance by Kai Havertz.

The German national player initiated the 4-1 (3-0) in South London at Crystal Palace with a fine goal. Christian Pulisic (10th / 78th) and Kurt Zouma (30th) raised for Chelsea. Havertz ‘DFB team-mate Timo Werner left coach Thomas Tuchel on the bench for 90 minutes. The goal for Crystal Palace was scored by Christian Benteke (63.).

In the premier class, Tuchel’s team has the best chances of making it into the semi-finals in the second leg on Tuesday after the sovereign 2-0 away win against FC Porto.

Before the football games in England, two minutes of silence were observed for the British Prince Philip in every stadium before kick-off at the weekend. Queen Elizabeth II’s husband died on Friday at the age of 99.