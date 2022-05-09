Manchester City, led by the Spanish Josep Guardiola, took a three-point lead against Liverpool, led by German Jürgen Klopp, in the final stretch of the 2021-2022 Premier League season by beating Newcastle 5-0. It is the first time, in recent years, that the main soccer league in England is defined in the final dates.

After being eliminated in the semi-final of the FA Cup, by Liverpool, and in the Champions League by Real Madrid, the ‘Citizens’ have lined up their batteries to win the league title, their fourth in the last five seasons.

On May 8, the Manchester-based club took a decisive step by defeating Newcastle five goals to nil (5-0) and thus moved three points behind Liverpool, a team that drew at home against Tottenham a day before.

For both squads there are three dates left for the domestic league, without clashes between them, and “City” in addition to the advantage in points has in its favor that it is only focused on the league, unlike the “Reds”, as they are called. meet Liverpool, who still have the FA Cup final in mind, on May 14, and the Champions League final match in Paris on May 28.

“Pep Guardiola’s team has the advantage because those three points allow only their mistakes to make them lose the title (…) Additionally, they have a roster focused on this tournament,” journalist Sarah Castro, director of the tournament, told France 24. ‘Diario AS Colombia’ and ‘Deportes Caracol’.

Manchester City will face Wolverhampton and West Ham as visitors and host Aston Villa on the last date. For its part, Liverpool will collide with Aston Villa and Southampton as a visitor before receiving Wolves for the league but with the FA Cup final on the 14th against Chelsea.

“In the Premier League and in all competitions where the dispute is so close, these points, like the ones Liverpool lost against Tottenham, start to count, but sometimes it happens not because of concentration but because of the performance of the other clubs” added the journalist.

Luis Díaz and his contribution to Liverpool

During Liverpool’s recent games, the Colombian player Luis Díaz has been a key player in the club. Since his arrival in February 2022, he has shown optimal adaptation and performance under the orders of the German coach.

In fact, in his statistics he already has six goals between the Premier League and the Champions League. Three of them have come in recent games, as is the case of the goal that gave him the tie against the ‘Spurs’ at home on May 7.

“For those who don’t know him, Díaz is a 25-year-old player born in Colombian La Guajira. What is striking is his quick adaptation to Liverpool and he has become a fundamental player in this Klopp team (…) He is one of those players who works like one who recognizes that he has a chance in life, but who is also touched by the brilliance of the chosen ones. He not only plays well, but he has known how to stand out in decisive moments for the team, ”said Castro.