F.For coach Jürgen Klopp and the English soccer champions FC Liverpool, defending the title after a gala by Ilkay Gündogan is a long way off. Against Premier League leaders Manchester City, the Reds clearly lost 1: 4 (0: 0) at home on Sunday and received two goals from the outstanding Gündogan. After their third home defeat in a row, Liverpool are ten points behind leaders Man City, who also played one game less.

“If you lose 4-1, that’s not your day of course,” said Klopp at Sky Sports, “but I’ve seen phases from my team that were brilliant.” The Reds had a little more play in their own stadium, they did each other but difficult with City’s defense, which had not conceded a goal in the past five league games.

“No chance to score a goal.”

After 37 minutes, the guests had their first chance to take the lead. After a foul by Liverpool’s Fabinho on City striker Raheem Sterling, Gündogan, who had been in good shape for months, took the penalty – and failed. He shot the penalty well over Alisson’s goal.

Even after the half-time break, Liverpool were initially the more active team, but then Gündogan met (49th minute). Mohamed Salah (63.) marked the equalizer for the Reds with a penalty. But Man City benefited shortly afterwards from two unusual dropouts by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. Again Gündogan (73rd) and then Raheem Sterling (76th) scored to win the City before Phil Foden (83rd) got the final score. “We played really well,” said Gündogan happily at the BBC microphone. “Apart from the penalty, they had no chance of scoring a goal.”

“Alisson has saved our lives often enough, today he made two mistakes, that’s the way it is,” said Klopp. After 23 games, Liverpool have 40 points – 27 fewer than last season at the same time. That is the biggest point difference in history for an English football champions.

Historic victory for Manchester City

On the other hand, Man City continued its successful streak and also set a historic record. “A huge victory for us,” said coach Pep Guardiola, who did not want to talk about the championship yet. “It’s an important win, but it’s only February,” said the coach.

Across all competitions, his team has won 14 games in a row. Only two clubs managed that before. Preston North End’s streak ended in 1892, Arsenal’s in 1987. On Wednesday, City set the sole record in the cup game at second division club Swansea City.