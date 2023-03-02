Dhe Liverpool FC has achieved an important victory in the English Premier League. Coach Jürgen Klopp’s team fought back against Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 (0-0) in the catch-up game on Wednesday evening and moved up to sixth place in the table. Leader FC Arsenal underlined its ambitions for the English football championship in the parallel game and clearly beat Everton FC 4-0 (2-0).

Defender Virgil van Dijk (73rd minute) and striker Mohamed Salah (77th) scored late for Liverpool at Anfield. Previously, the Reds had struggled against weak Wolves for a long time and had rarely become a threat in front of goal. A goal by Diogo Jota in the 68th minute was disallowed after a review by the video assistant due to a previous foul by Jota.

Arsenal easily defeated Everton, who were in danger of relegation, with goals from Bukayo Saka (40′), Gabriel Martinelli (45’+1/80′) and Martin Odegaard (71′). The Gunners increased their lead over defending champions and second-placed Manchester City to five points.

There was a big surprise in the FA Cup. First division club Southampton lost in the round of 16 at home to fourth division club Grimsby Town 1: 2 (0: 1). Midfielder Gavan Holohan scored twice for the visitors. In injury time in the first half, the 31-year-old converted a penalty kick, and in the 50th minute he scored the 2-0 for the guests with a penalty kick. Duje Caleta-Car (65th) could only shorten for the home team. Grimsby Town have to meet Premier League representatives Brighton & Hove Albion in the quarter-finals.

Tottenham Hotspur failed again early in the cup. The Spurs lost 0-1 (0-0) at second division Sheffield United after a poor performance. Iliman Ndiaye (79th) scored the goal for a surprising victory for Sheffield, who are now in the quarter-finals of the cup and face a feasible task there with league rivals Blackburn Rovers. In addition, Manchester City meets Burnley FC in the quarter-finals. Manchester United host Fulham FC.





