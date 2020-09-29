D.he English football champions Liverpool FC did not show any nakedness on the third matchday, unlike the top competition. After a 0-1 deficit, team manager Jürgen Klopp’s team won 3-1 (2-1) against FC Arsenal on Monday evening and retaliated a little for the defeat against the FA Cup winner in the Community Shield at the end of August (4: 5 iE).

The surprising Arsenal lead by Alexandre Lacazette (25th) after a big mistake by Andrew Robertson was quickly equalized by Sadio Mane (28th). A little later, Robertson made amends with his goal (34th), newcomer Diogo Jota (88th) set the point. The two clubs will meet again in the League Cup on Thursday evening.

In the Premier League, in addition to Liverpool, leaders Leicester City and Everton FC have nine points. For the Arsenal team around national goalkeeper Bernd Leno, it was the first defeat of the season after two wins at the beginning. Manchester City (2: 5 against Leicester) and Chelsea FC (3: 3 against West Bromwich Albion) had messed up over the past weekend.

Thiago was not part of the party on the Reds side. The arrival of Bayern Munich could not participate in Anfield due to “slight fitness problems”, as Liverpool announced before kick-off. But even without the new playmaker, the hosts dominated the game.