Saturday, March 2, 2024
Premier League | Liverpool scored the winning goal in 90+9

March 2, 2024
Premier League | Liverpool scored the winning goal in 90+9

Darvin Núñez was Liverpool's hero.

Liverpool confirmed his place at the top of the English Premier League with the winning goal scored in extra time in the match played on Saturday night.

of Liverpool Alexis McAllister diligently built goal chances throughout the game. Came onto the field in the 60th minute Darwin Nunez was able to confuse the Nottingham defense immediately after entering the green, but did not manage to score until the last remaining chance.

Mac Allister was the conductor of the winning goal, and a free Núñez headed Liverpool to victory in the ninth minute of added time.

Liverpool is now at the top of the league with four points. Second-placed City in the Premier League will face United in the Manchester derby on Sunday. With a win, City would come within a point of Liverpool.

Chelsea played away to Brentford, and the teams shared the points equally.

Nicholas Jackson initially put the visitors in the lead. Brentford too Roeslev Rasmussen however, managed to score in the first half and at the same time broke his goalless streak that lasted until the season 2021-2022.

Yoane Wiss again roared the home crowd with a 2-1 lead, but Axel Disasi spoiled the audience's celebration by nailing the final score 2–2.

Everton's hosting West Ham, the goal taps remained tightly closed in the first half, although the home team was offered a goal in the form of a penalty kick.

Completely failed Beto made up for it in the second half when he gave his team a 1–0 lead. However, West Ham tied the game just a few minutes later and eventually took the match 3–1 with two goals scored in extra time.

The goals in the first half were enough for Fulham, as they blanked Brighton at home. Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz each hit once for the home team and also assisted each other's hits. Fulham's Adama Traoré improved the readings by one more goal, and with a 3–0 win, Fulham secured their position in the middle of the series.

In the match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace, the break started with a 0-0 situation, while the goal taps were also opened at Hotspur Stadium only in the second half. Tottenham won the match 3–1 in front of over 61,000 spectators.

Newcastle beat Wolves 3–0 at home.

