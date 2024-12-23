Liverpool FC beat Tottenham spectacularly 6-3, proving its exceptional position in the league – and showing new footballing facets that are reminiscent of coach Arne Slot’s predecessor.

In the last few days, Jürgen Klopp reported with a short video from the mountains. In it he noted with satisfaction that he had “not forgotten how to ski” – even though his nine years as a coach at Liverpool Football Club never gave him a proper winter break.