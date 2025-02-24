After the 2-0 against ManCity, leader of the league is hard to catch up with Liverpool. The team is the best in the league, striker Mohamed Salah a world football candidate – and coach Arne Slot can save strength for the Champions League.

Arne Slot did not want to bale his hand for the master fist. After the victory at Manchester City, the coach of FC Liverpool ran a quick step across the square into the fan curve, from which he was cheered loudly. The moment appeared suitable for the previously reserved Dutch to show a few emotions. But Slot only applauded the supporters briefly and then made a U -turn to exit the stadium. He had his players the lead, who could be celebrated in detail. Slot looked like a tour guide that leads a group to famous sights and gives the others the best look. In this case, the attraction is probably the winning of the English football championship.