Liverpool regained a smile on their visit to Tottenham, winning 3-1 and returning to victory after five games in the Premier League and being eliminated by Manchester United from the FA Cup. The team led by German Jurgen Klopp got the triumph with the goals of Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mané, while Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg discounted for those led by José Mourinho, who are away from the fight.

The last champion of the Premier arrived at the Tottenham stadium with the need to end the bad streak to return to the positions that grant a ticket to the next Champions League. Klopp’s team had come from leveling against West Bromwich and Newcastle, losing to Southampton, drawing against Manchester United and falling after 68 games undefeated at home to Burnley. Further, had been eliminated from the FA Cup after losing 3-2 to United at Old Trafford.

With that heavy backpack Liverpool went out to play, which in the first minutes saw how the South Korean Heung-Min Son converted, but the goal was disallowed at the request of the VAR. From that moment, the visit managed to impose its game and make its forcefulness in attack weigh. He took advantage of the closing of the first half when Mané combined with Firmino, which he defined in the small area with a pass to the net.

Mourinho and Klopp greet each other after the game. (AFP)

At the start of the plugin, Alexander-Arnold widened the score after capturing a long rebound from French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. He immediately discounted the premises with a bomb from the Danish steering wheel Hoejbjerg. But quickly, again Liverpool reached the goal with a great definition from Mohamed Salah. However, the goal was not validated – again the referee resorted to the VAR – by a hand from Firmino at the origin of the play.

Alexander-Arnold defines for the 2-1 set. (AFP)

But nine minutes later, at 20 of the second half, Mané sealed the score with a good left-handed definition. It was too much for Tottenham who tried to react, but failed to disturb the makeshift defense formed by Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson.

Mané marks the third for Liverpool. (AFP)

With the triumph, the Liverpool climbed to fourth place in the standings with 37 points in 20 games and was four behind the leader, Manchester City, which has a game pending. Meanwhile, Mourinho’s men were in sixth place, with 33 units.