With a 3-0 win against Burnely FC, Liverpool pushed past Leicester City and are fourth in the Premier League. The team around coach Jürgen Klopp has thus earned a place in the premier class.

Trainer Jürgen Klopp recaptured a Champions League place with the dethroned English soccer champions FC Liverpool on the penultimate match day. The Reds won 3-0 (1-0) at Burnley FC on Wednesday, moving past FA Cup winners Leicester City to fourth place. Finally, Liverpool will meet Crystal Palace at home on Sunday and can then make the renewed premier class participation perfect.

The former Hoffenheim Roberto Firmino (43.), Nathaniel Phillips (52.) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (88.) scored the victory in front of 3500 spectators at table 17. out. Against Burnley, the Liverpool series of defeats began at home in Anfield in January.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered the next disappointment in their 2-1 draw against Aston Villa. Spurs are only seventh with 59 points, closely followed by Everton FC (59) and Arsenal FC (58), who each scored three times on Wednesday.