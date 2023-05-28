LEicester City have been relegated from the English Premier League seven years after winning the Sensations. The Foxes won 2-1 (1-0) against West Ham United in the season finale – but since Everton FC also won, the 2016 champion has to go into the championship. The Toffees, on the other hand, prevented relegation from the elite league for the first time with a 1-0 (0-0) win over AFC Bournemouth. Everton was one of the founding members 30 years ago. Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the much acclaimed goal at Goodison Park (57th).

In addition to Leicester, Leeds United with national player Robin Koch was also relegated. The “Whites” lost their last game of the season 1:4 (0:1) against Tottenham Hotspur. England’s star striker Harry Kane (2nd/69th), Pedro Porro (47th) and Lucas Moura (90th + 5th) scored the farewell goals for the north Londoners, Jack Harrison’s goal (67th) was not enough for Leeds . As usual, Koch was in the starting XI. Tottenham missed out on the European Cup after a disappointing season, despite their success in eighth place, as Aston Villa defended seventh place against Brighton and Hove Albion with a 2-1 (2-1) win.

Chelsea ended the season in twelfth place

In a wild game, Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC scored 4: 4 (2: 2) against Southampton, who had already been relegated. Fifth place for the Reds was clear before the game, so team manager Klopp missed out on the Champions League for the first time since his first season at Liverpool (2015/16).

Champions Manchester City lost their 1000th Premier League game in club history 0-1 (0-0) at FC Brentford. Before the finals in the FA Cup and the Champions League, team manager Pep Guardiola only sent a B-Elf on the pitch. Chelsea FC around national player Kai Havertz ended the messed-up season in twelfth place after beating fourth-placed Newcastle United 1-1 (1-1).

Homegrown players Harvey Barnes (34′) and Wout Faes (62′) scored for the hosts in Leicester. Pablo Fornals (79th) shortened for the “Hammers”. After the final whistle, the Foxes around striker Jamie Vardy shed tears.